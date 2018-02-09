US Marshals take down armed robbery suspect in Maple Heights

Federal agents tracked down a fugitive on Friday afternoon who allegedly robbed a T-Mobile store in Broadview Heights in late January.

According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Taite Gourley held the cell phone store manager at gunpoint and forced him to unload a safe containing nearly $20,000 worth of electronics.

On Feb. 8, Broadview Heights Police Department detectives identified the suspect and enlisted U.S. Marshals to organize Gourley's arrest.

Marshals began an hours-long search for Gourley and spotted him riding in a car in Maple Heights.

When Gourley stopped at a gas station on Granger Road, marshals moved in and made the arrest.

Authorities frisked Gourley and found a loaded Taurus .45 Caliber handgun.

It is unknown if it was the same gun used in the robbery.

Gourley was turned over to the Broadview Heights police for further questioning.

"Our Fugitive Task Force worked closely with the Broadview Heights Detectives to close in on this violent fugitive's location and prevent another community from falling victim to such a callous crime," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information concerning wanted fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and your tip to TIP411 (847411), or you can send a web tip here.

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

