Highland Heights police searching for man who stole SUV with children inside

A 33-year-old Richmond Heights father jumped onto his moving SUV after a man attempted to steal his car with his two sons inside in December 2017.

According to Highland Heights police, the father pulled up to a Chipotle -- located at 6267 Wilson Mills Rd. -- exited his car with his sons inside and began walking toward the restaurant.

Within seconds a young, skinny black man jumped into the car and began to drive away, triggering the melee.

The children were released within minutes, and are unharmed.

The suspect remains at-large and police are seeking the public's help in generating leads.

The suspect is about 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has a medium complexion and was approximately 15 to 20 years old. The suspect also had medium diamond studs in each ear, and had a faint mustache and goatee.

Retired Shaker Heights detective Walter Siegel composed an accurate sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the Highland Heights Detective Bureau at 440-442-4530.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.