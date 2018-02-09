Kent State shrugs off lawsuit deadline leveled by white nationalist group

Richard Spencer, a white nationalist known for racist and inflammaatory remarks, will likely not speak at Kent State this spring. (Source: AP Images)

Kent State -- facing a so-called lawsuit deadline that stemmed from the school's refusal to allow Richard Spencer to speak on May 4 -- has doubled down, saying it lacks the venue space to accommodate the white nationalist speaker.

"Kent State has responded to Kyle Bristow reaffirming our earlier response that we cannot accommodate this request as no suitable space is available during the April 30-May 12 time frame," said Executive Director of University Media Relations Eric Mansfield on Friday evening.

Attorney Kyle Bristow had told Kent State University it had until the end of business Friday to agree to rent space at an "acceptable date and time."

Tour organizer Cameron Padgett wanted Spencer to speak at Kent on the May 4 anniversary of Ohio National Guard shootings that killed four students in 1970. The university said it couldn't accept the request because early May was too busy with the end of the academic year.

Many other schools, including Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati, are in litigation over Spencer.

