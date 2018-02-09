Say hi to the massive, pink snow plow that's battling cancer

There's at least one Northeast Ohio family not complaining at all about the snow.

If you are tooling around Stark County, don’t be surprised if you see a massive, pink, 14-foot snow dog pusher box attached to a huge front loader.

It's painted pink in honor of Gloria Woronka, a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Gloria is the matriarch of the Woronka family, and the family company -- Father and Son Property Maintenance, which has been in business in Stark County for 30 years.

Gloria’s son and grandson decided to paint the huge pusher box pink, and they are counting up the hours the snow mover is in action this winter as they will make a donation, based on those hours, to a breast cancer research group.

“She couldn’t really envision it until she saw it and once she saw it she really got a kick out of it and thought it was one of our better ideas,” Austin Woronka, Gloria’s grandson said.

It was a great idea and well deserved. Gloria was a teacher and principal at three Catholic grade schools in Stark County before she was diagnosed.

“She led us through grade school and she was a principal, so she’s given to us quite a bit and it was our time to give back,” Woronka said.

As the family watched as Gloria bravely fought and battled cancer twice they quickly realized the importance of breast cancer research. So at winter’s end, they'll add up the snow dog hours and then make the donation.

“We’re going to bring grandma in, let her look at the list of different ones, she might say give a little bit to each one,” Woronka said.

So keep an eye out for that pink snow dog pusher box and when you see it in action you’ll know that money is being raised to help fight cancer.

