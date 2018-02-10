2 Westerville, Ohio officers killed in shooting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
WESTERVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

Two officers with the Westerville Police Department were shot and killed in the line of duty.

City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Earlier in the day city officials said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators said they will release more information throughout the day.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral posted a statement on social media. 

"On behalf of everyone from the Toledo Police Department our thoughts and prayers are going out to all affected from this tragedy," Kral posted on Twitter.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Westerville is about 15 miles north of Columbus.

