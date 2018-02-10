2 Westerville, Ohio officers killed in shooting

Earlier in the day city officials said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting. (Source: Raycom Media)

Two officers with the Westerville Police Department were shot and killed in the line of duty.

City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty. We will share more details here as it becomes available. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty. Please continue to follow back for more information. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

Investigators said they will release more information throughout the day.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral posted a statement on social media.

"On behalf of everyone from the Toledo Police Department our thoughts and prayers are going out to all affected from this tragedy," Kral posted on Twitter.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

We are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Please follow this account for updates. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

Westerville is about 15 miles north of Columbus.

