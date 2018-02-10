After all the trades Cedi Osman & George Hill will start for Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman will get the start against the Boston Celtics. (Source AP Images)

After all the trades the Cleveland Cavaliers made on Thursday, Cedi Osman and George Hill will start for the Cavs against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 11.

TRADED!: Cavs send 6 players packing; Gone are D-Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Frye, Shumpert, Crowder & Rose

Per Head Coach Tyronn Lue, @cediosman will make his 2nd career @NBA start tomorrow in Boston.



He will be joined by LeBron James, JR Smith, Tristan Thompson...



...and George Hill who will make his @Cavs debut and get the start at PG.#CavsRadio https://t.co/DTNkkA78GN — John Michael (@CavsJMike) February 10, 2018

John Michael reports Osman, Hill, LeBron James, JR Smith and Tristan will be the team's starting five when the Cavs play against Boston.

Osman has played in 43 games with the Cavs this year, he averages about 8-9 minutes a contest.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The 6-foot-8 forward is shooting 52.3 percent from the field.

George Hill is playing very well this year, in 31 games with the Sacramento Kings the six-foot-three point guard shot 45.3 percent from behind the arc.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.