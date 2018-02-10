After all the trades Cedi Osman & George Hill will start for Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

After all the trades Cedi Osman & George Hill will start for Cle - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
After all the trades the Cleveland Cavaliers made on Thursday, Cedi Osman and George Hill will start for the Cavs against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 11.

John Michael reports Osman, Hill, LeBron James, JR Smith and Tristan will be the team's starting five when the Cavs play against Boston.

Osman has played in 43 games with the Cavs this year, he averages about 8-9 minutes a contest.

The 6-foot-8 forward is shooting 52.3 percent from the field.

George Hill is playing very well this year, in 31 games with the Sacramento Kings the six-foot-three point guard shot 45.3 percent from behind the arc.

