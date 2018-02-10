Newburgh Heights working to find alternatives to clear roads after road salt shortage

The Village of Newburgh Heights is working to find alternatives to clear the roads after a salt shortage. (Stock Photo/Source WOIO)

The Village of Newburgh Heights is working to find alternatives to clear the roads after a salt shortage.

The city suppliers of the road salt are experiencing shortages.

This has led to limited or no availability to salt for the village, according to Newburgh Heights officials.

Officials are working to identify alternatives.

The city said crews will continue to plow as much snow from the roadways as possible.

Newburgh Heights officials want people to drive with caution.

