Black Panther themed drawing class teaches kids life lessons

People all over the world are anticipating the arrival of the newest edition to the Marvel Universe, "The Black Panther."

However, the character is being used as the basis in a class aimed to teach kids about morals and the art of Illustration through comics.

The class was put together by multiple organizations and it's all designed to help kids find the hero that lies within.

"His name is airblade. His original name is Arthur. He comes from Saturn," one young man said when referring to his creation.

A child's imagination can be one powerful thing.

Several kids spent Saturday morning at the Library for an illustration course on comics. Organizers say the class is aimed to teach kids how to find the super hero within. pic.twitter.com/xGuEGK3Jwk — Victor Williams (@VictorNews19) February 10, 2018

"When we're this young, our imaginations are boundless. There's no rules yet," said class organizer, Gilberto Rivera.

Rivera wanted the kids to create their own heroes.

He's encouraging bright young minds to base their characters off of themselves and their experiences in Cleveland.

"She comes from kind of a bad background, being bullied and physically and mentally abused," one young woman said when referring to her creation.

The weekly class is a joint effort between the Julio De Burgos Foundation and the Cleveland Public Library.

However in the latest class, one popular hero is being used to show how everyone has a different backstory.

"Because he's so diverse, that was something that I wanted to make sure the kids understood,"

"They don't have to follow a formula to create a superhero. They don't all have to look like superman to become a hero. You get to be this African King or this Hispanic janitor."

If you or someone you know would like to get involved with classes, don't worry, it's not too late. It's absolutely free. All you have to do is come up to the main branch of Cleveland Public Library and they'll take care of you.

