Community seeks answers about Thomas Yatsko, man killed by a Cleveland police officer

It has been almost one month since Thomas Yatsko was shot and killed by an off-duty Cleveland Police Officer on Saturday, January 13.

Several community groups joined together Saturday night outside of the Corner Alley in University Circle to remember the young man.

Cleveland Police say Yatsko was allegedly involved in an altercation with Sgt. Dean Graziolli who was working at Corner Alley at the time.

He shot Yatsko in the neck and he died.

Yatsko was unarmed and records show he did not have a criminal record.

His family and the community want the city to release the tapes.

"The Cleveland Police Department thinks we gonna leave this alone, they need a check up from the neck up, that's what doctor Carter G says. If the county sheriff's department has not come up with the film to show us the video, if they think we're not gonna stop asking for it, they need a check up from the neck up." said Brother Khalid Samad, Peace In The Hood.

Many came to the rally holding signs and lighting candles for Thomas.

Some say they plan to rally again next weekend.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

