Update: lockdown lifted on CSU campus; new details of what led to alert explained

New information about a security alert that led to the lockdown of the Cleveland State University campus.

South Euclid police tell Cleveland 19 News that a domestic violence incident in their area, led to the search for a suspect and it was believed the suspect's vehicle may have been parked on or near the CSU campus.

South Euclid police say no one was in danger and stressed that it was an isolated search.

At 10:36 p.m. Saturday, Cleveland State campus security issued an emergency text alert saying that students should shelter in place until further notice and that CSU officials were following up on an off-campus unrelated incident.

Security and Cleveland police vehicles were seen in the Prospect Avenue area which is right in the heart of student housing on the campus.

CSU security has since lifted the lockdown.

South Euclid police say they are still searching for their suspect.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.