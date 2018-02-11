More than $140,000 raised for families of fallen Westerville, Ohio officers

More than $140,000 was raised for the families of the two officers with the Westerville Police Department who were shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday. (Source AP Images)

City officials said the victims are 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Tony Morelli.

Joering was with the police department for 17 years and Morelli was with the department for 30 years.

The Associated Press is reporting the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators responded to a 911 hang-up call and the officers were shot when they arrived to the scene, according to the AP.

Police said the officers were shot when they went into an apartment.

Authorities said they have a suspect in custody.

According to the GoFundMe page the money will go toward unpaid medical bills, funeral expenses, housing for out of town relatives for the funeral and education resources for children.

Westerville is about 15 miles north of Columbus.

