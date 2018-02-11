The youngest Nance making a name for himself at Revere High School

Pete Nance is one of the top players in the country and he has committed to play at Northwestern next fall. (Source WOIO)

Larry Nance Sr. had a thirteen year NBA career, his best seasons came with the Cleveland Cavaliers where he made the All-Star team twice and made the NBA All-Defensive team.

From there basketball became the family business for the Nance's as he and his wife became the parents of three big time hoop stars.

First came his daughter Casey who starred at Dayton, Larry Jr. who was drafted by the Lakers and traded to the Cavs earlier this week.

The third in that group is Pete Nance.

"He is further along than his older brother Larry at this age" Revere High School Head Coach Dean Rahas said.

