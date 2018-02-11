One person sent to the hospital after bad accident in Sharon Township

One person was sent to an Akron hospital after a bad accident in Sharon Township. (Source Sharon Township Fire Department)

The Sharon Township Fire Department said the crash happened on Sharon Copley Road on Sunday morning.

Investigators said the driver was heading westbound and knocked a tree over.

Officials said the car went airborne and hit a second tree and rolled.

Authorities said car landed on the roof and caught on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, the driver was transported to the hospital.

At this time we do not know the condition of the driver, the name of the driver has not been released.

