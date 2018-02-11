Mentor man asking for help to keep brother's hit skip killer behind bars

Eddie Roland was just 21-years-old when a hit skip driver plowed into him as he drove his new motorcycle.

The day it happened back in July of 2007, was Roland's birthday.



"He was my younger brother but he was more like a bigger brother. He was just a big caring, loving guy. He would do anything for anybody. He was the life of the party wherever he went,"Roland's brother Jeff Cook said.



"It's tough. It's gets tougher now that it feels like salt is being poured on wounds."



Old wounds are being torn open again, now that Mario Redding - the man who was convicted of hitting Roland and taking off - is now trying to get out of jail early. Redding has served 10 years of a 17-year sentence that included time for drug and firearms offenses.



Redding was out on bond for drug charges when he hit and killed Roland.



"Even in his judicial release letter which I have over there, there's nothing about any remorse or apologizing for anything," Cook said.



Cook has turned his kitchen area into ground zero where he compiles all of the research he's done to prove that Redding is not worthy of being granted early release.



"I don't see how one year of good behavior can justify 10 years of bad behavior. 79 infractions from threatening the lives of officers, drug use cellphones," said Cook.



A statement from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office refers to the infractions that Cook is talking about.



Jeff Cook has started a petition on Change.org to asking people to help him keep Redding behind bars.



Redding has his own petition on Change.org to try and get out of jail.



The hearing to decide whether of not Redding will released early is scheduled for July - the same month that Eddie Roland would have turned 31.



"I feel like I have to just keep fighting until that date comes to make sure that he stays where he belongs," added Cook.



