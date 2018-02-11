Cleveland Heights Police Department looking for missing teen

The Cleveland Heights Police Department is asking the public for assistance to help them find a missing teenager. (Source Cleveland Heights Police Department)

The Cleveland Heights Police Department is asking the public for assistance to help them find a missing teenager.

Police said 16-year-old Mario Loboda was seen around 10 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Investigators said he believed to be a wearing a camouflage jacket with black sleeves and black Timberland boots.

Authorities said Mario is required to take medication daily which he may not have with him, police said there is concern for his well being.

Anyone with information about Mario is asked to call police at 216-321-1234.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.