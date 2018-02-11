JR Smith throws down one of the best dunks you will see all season (video)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith had one of the best dunks in the NBA this year in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith had one of the best dunks in the NBA this year in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics.

The play starts with Smith driving past former Cavs guard Kyrie Irving.

Once Smith beat Irving he threw down a monster dunk.

Smith had seven points in the first quarter.

The Boston vs. Cleveland game is the first time George Hill, Tristan Thompson, Smith, LeBron James and Cedi Osman have started a game together.

