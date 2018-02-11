Protesters speak out against hate speech graffiti

Dozens hit the streets Sunday afternoon to speak out against hate in Stow. (Source WOIO)

This happening just weeks after one woman found hate speech blatantly written on her door.

"No matter what you do, you'll never be valuable enough to live where we live or do what we do," said peaceful protest organizer.

Williams was absolutely shocked when she returned to home to this Stow Apartment Complex this past January to find a racial slur plastered on her door.

"I didn't know that that was still even happening," Williams said.

Fast forward weeks later and in response, long lines of protesters circled city hall with one unified thought in mind; Stow is no place for hate.

"I'm here because I was very disturbed hope that we can change people's mind just a little bit," peaceful protest organizer Amy Aloisi said.

Looking at the signs alone, the message is very clear.

Diversity is welcomed in Stow.

Protesters say they'll continue to speak out against any racial injustices as long as there's a need.

