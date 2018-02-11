14-year-old boy robbed in Cleveland, teen transported to hospital

A 14-year-old boy was robbed in Cleveland on Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

Police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. on the 6100 block of Morton Avenue.

Investigators said the victim's bike was clipped by a vehicle.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital for a leg injury.

No suspects have been named at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

