COPY-Northeast Ohio weather Sunglasses required tomorrow

We're still dealing with a little patchy drizzle and light rain which will be re-freezing on the roads tonight and could cause a little problem This will eventually change to a small period of light snow this evening before coming to an end by 10pm. The snow is super light and won't need to be removed. We'll see clearer sky overnight which means a bitter cold start to our bright and sunny Monday! We get some much needed sunshine! The next few days: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are looking sunny and bright! You'll probably need the snow blower again on Friday.

