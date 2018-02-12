Northeast Ohio weather: Much quieter week ahead!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Morning Commuter Alert:

Good morning! Any moisture that melted yesterday has re-frozen overnight. Watch for slick spots on your morning commute. Be especially careful walking too. Sidewalks and porches are going to be icy this morning. (I'm speaking from personal experience here.)

Short Term Forecast:

Today is going to be absolutely beautiful, albeit cold. Expect sunny skies.

9:00 AM: 20°, Noon: 24°, 5:00 PM: 25°

We'll remain quiet and dry through the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the lower teens, under clear skies.

Two Big Warm-Ups This Week:

While you'll need your big, heavy coat today, you may be able to switch it out for something lighter later this week.

Tuesday's high: 35°

Wednesday's high: 49°

Thursday's high: 52°

We'll get a big dose of cold air by the tail end of the work week. Temperatures will only be in the mid 20s on Friday afternoon.

We'll rebound quickly through the weekend.

Saturday's high: 35°

Sunday's high: 48°

Calmer Weather Expected This Week:

While last week was very active, this week will begin on a quiet, dry note. We could see a few rain showers by Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Models indicate that rain will pick up for Thursday. Rain will change to snow late Thursday night.

Expect gusty winds and snow showers on Friday.

Conditions rapidly improve for the weekend. At this time, the whole weekend looks dry.

