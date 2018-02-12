Northeast Ohio weather: Very cold tonight then a warm up

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
Everything coming together for a very cold night. We have dry air, clear sky, and light winds. Many temperatures will fall into the single digits overnight. Expect a sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow. Temperatures rebound well in the 30s during the afternoon. Your Valentine's Day this year will feature warm temperatures and a mostly cloudy sky. Light showers move in by evening. A damp Wednesday night is in the forecast if you have plans.
