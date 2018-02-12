Northeast Ohio weather: Very cold tonight then a warm up - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Very cold tonight then a warm up

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, Meteorologist
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Everything coming together for a very cold night.  We have dry air, clear sky, and light winds.  Many temperatures will fall into the single digits overnight.  Expect a sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow.  Temperatures rebound well in the 30s during the afternoon.  Your Valentine's Day this year will feature warm temperatures and a mostly cloudy sky.  Light showers move in by evening.  A damp Wednesday night is in the forecast if you have plans.

