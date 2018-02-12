Rocky River native Red Gerard, 17, lands first US gold medal in - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rocky River native Red Gerard, 17, lands first US gold medal in 2018 Olympics

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Red Gerard (Source: AP Images) Red Gerard (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Northeast Ohio usually isn't the first place that comes to mind when Olympic snowboarding is mentioned, but that's where America's newest Olympic hero is originally from.

Seventeen-year-old Redmond Gerard, or Red for short, secured the United States' first gold medal of the 2018 Olympics with a surprising win in the men's slopestyle event in South Korea.

The 5-foot-5, 116-pound snowboarder was originally raised in Rocky River and started snowboarding at the young age of 2.

His parents eventually moved the Gerard family out to Colorado so that Red could continue developing his snowboarding talent, but his Northeast Ohio roots still run strong.

Check out how Red's fellow Olympic teammates reacted to the win.

Red's run in the Olympics isn't over yet. He;s expected to briefly return to the States for television and sponsored appearances. He will then return to South Korea for the Olympic debut of Big Air, where he could become the second snowboarder ever to win two medals at the same Olympics.

