Rocky River native Red Gerard, 17, lands first US gold medal in 2018 Olympics

Northeast Ohio usually isn't the first place that comes to mind when Olympic snowboarding is mentioned, but that's where America's newest Olympic hero is originally from.

Seventeen-year-old Redmond Gerard, or Red for short, secured the United States' first gold medal of the 2018 Olympics with a surprising win in the men's slopestyle event in South Korea.

This run was golden! 17-year-old Red Gerard gave Team USA its first gold medal of 2018. #WinterOlympics #BestOfUS https://t.co/a8E2Sv9O2T pic.twitter.com/XZZk0PCVqm — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2018

The 5-foot-5, 116-pound snowboarder was originally raised in Rocky River and started snowboarding at the young age of 2.

His parents eventually moved the Gerard family out to Colorado so that Red could continue developing his snowboarding talent, but his Northeast Ohio roots still run strong.

"USA! USA! USA! USA!"



Watch when Rocky River, Ohio celebrated the moment Red Gerard won the first medal for Team USA at the Winter Olympics! pic.twitter.com/515fe9WcoJ — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2018

This is Red Gerard’s 9-year-old sister, Asher, the youngest of the seven Gerard siblings. I asked what she was going to tell her brother when she saw him. “I love you,” she said. pic.twitter.com/QSzhT40nNg — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 11, 2018

Red Gerard,United States Olympics Snowboarder Originally from Rocky River Ohio.Clutch,Fantastic Performance???? CONGRATS on Your(and Americas) 1ST GOLD Medal ???? — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) February 11, 2018

Check out how Red's fellow Olympic teammates reacted to the win.

The snowboardcross team's reaction to @RedmondGerard's gold medal. ?? pic.twitter.com/nW3I2Fk6hK — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 11, 2018

Red's run in the Olympics isn't over yet. He;s expected to briefly return to the States for television and sponsored appearances. He will then return to South Korea for the Olympic debut of Big Air, where he could become the second snowboarder ever to win two medals at the same Olympics.

