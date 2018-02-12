President Trump on Westerville police shooting: 'This is a true tragedy!'

President Trump expressed his condolences on Twitter to Ohio Gov. John Kasich and the Westerville Police Department after two officers were killed Saturday.

Just spoke to @JohnKasich to express condolences and prayers to all for the horrible shooting of two great police officers from @WestervillePD. This is a true tragedy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2018

Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were shot and killed while responding to a 911 hang-up call in the city.

Officer killed in Westerville shooting grew up in Northeast Ohio

Police say 30-year-old Quentin Smith was the gunman. Smith was also shot during the incident and taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

I am very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers today. I have spoken with Westerville city leaders and pledged the full assistance of the Ohio Highway Patrol in any way they need. (1/2) — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 10, 2018

We will learn more soon about this tragic incident but please join me in lifting up these officers' families in prayer. (2/2) — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 10, 2018

Reports show that Westerville police had previously gone to the home where the officers were shot for three previous domestic disputes, but no arrests were ever made.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.