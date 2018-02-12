President Trump on Westerville police shooting: 'This is a true - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

President Trump on Westerville police shooting: 'This is a true tragedy!'

Tributes to the two fallen officers cover a Westerville police cruiser (Source: Facebook) Tributes to the two fallen officers cover a Westerville police cruiser (Source: Facebook)
WESTERVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

President Trump expressed his condolences on Twitter to Ohio Gov. John Kasich and the Westerville Police Department after two officers were killed Saturday.

Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were shot and killed while responding to a 911 hang-up call in the city.

Police say 30-year-old Quentin Smith was the gunman. Smith was also shot during the incident and taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

Reports show that Westerville police had previously gone to the home where the officers were shot for three previous domestic disputes, but no arrests were ever made.

