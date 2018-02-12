Dan Gilbert's son, Nick, to undergo major brain surgery this week

Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, is scheduled to undergo a major brain procedure this week.

According to ESPN, the 21-year-old was born with neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that can cause tumors to grow anywhere on the body at any time.

Nick has already been through a life-saving brain operation more than 10 years ago and has undergone chemotherapy for the last 15 years.

Nick may look familiar to Cavaliers fans. He has been a good luck charm for the Cavs when he represented the team at the 2011 and 2013 NBA Draft Lottery. The Cavs won the No. 1 pick in each year of his appearance.

Gilbert is on the board of directors at the Children's Tumor Foundation. The organization's mission is to help find a cure for neurofibromatosis.

Nick's surgery is set to take place at a Detroit-area hospital.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.