Dan Gilbert's son, Nick, to undergo major brain surgery this week

Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, is scheduled to undergo a major brain procedure this week.
According to ESPN, the 21-year-old was born with neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that can cause tumors to grow anywhere on the body at any time.
Nick has already been through a life-saving brain operation more than 10 years ago and has undergone chemotherapy for the last 15 years.
Nick may look familiar to Cavaliers fans. He has been a good luck charm for the Cavs when he represented the team at the 2011 and 2013 NBA Draft Lottery. The Cavs won the No. 1 pick in each year of his appearance.
Gilbert is on the board of directors at the Children's Tumor Foundation. The organization's mission is to help find a cure for neurofibromatosis.
Nick's surgery is set to take place at a Detroit-area hospital.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.