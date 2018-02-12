The new Johnny Manziel opens up; was self-medicating with alcohol and drugs (video)

Johnny Manziel says he suffers from depression. (Source: WOIO)

After spiraling out of control, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel revealed Monday that he has been diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder.

Former NFL star @JManziel2 reflects on 'mistakes,' reveals bipolar diagnosis in an exclusive interview with @tjholmes. https://t.co/gZfdnK5Ybz pic.twitter.com/eZl0XPpUzN — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 12, 2018

The 25-year-old appeared on Good Morning America and talked about how he was self-medicating with alcohol and drugs.

"I had a sense of entitlement about what I accomplished at the age I accomplished it," Manziel told GMA's TJ Holmes.

Manziel, the first college freshman to win the Heisman, was also the first round draft pick for the Cleveland Browns.

Johnny Football though never lived up to his name.

"Imagine watching other guys doing what I should be doing and I'm sitting on the couch being a loser," Manziel added.

The former Browns quarterback played two seasons in the National Football League.

Manziel threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games with the Browns.

He was cut by the Browns in 2016 and hasn't played football since.

