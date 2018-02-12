LeBron James: 'It's almost like the news guys have been here'

Less than a week after the Cleveland Cavaliers roster was completely overhauled, the team thumped Kyrie Irving and the rival Celtics Sunday afternoon with a 121-99 victory in Boston.

Point guard George Hill was the only player of the four new additions to start, while Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, and Larry Nance, Jr. came off the bench.

Clarkson led the newest players with 17 points. Hood tallied 15, Hill scored 12, and Nance scored 5 points in their Cavs debut.

"It's almost like the new guys have been here," LeBron James said during a post-game interview.

Offensive production wasn't the only thing the Cavs needed at the trade deadline. The team hoped the four players that were acquired would bring, youth, energy, and more importantly, defense.

"We've been preaching it for quite awhile but it hasn't resulted in numbers, or wins, and we fell right now with the type of caliber players we have now, the we can defend at a high level," James added.

