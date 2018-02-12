Police officer to face judge for lying about being shot

Bryan Eubanks hours after he said he was shot April 11, 2017. (Source: WOIO)

Bryan Eubanks a former Newcomerstown Police Officer is set to be sentenced Monday on felony charges for reporting he had been shot while on duty last April.

An investigation revealed he had shot himself and made up a story about stopping a car who’s driver opened fire.

The original report triggered a wide spread manhunt for the imaginary gunman.

Eubanks later admitted he was lying.

The Ohio Attorney General is prosecuting the case.

Eubanks could face prison time.

His crimes include inducing panic, making false alarms, tampering with evidence, forgery and workers compensation fraud.

Eubanks has been fired by the police department and his peace officer certification will be revoked.

