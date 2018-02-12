Actor and Kent State alum Michael Keaton named as commencement speaker

Oscar-nominated actor Michael Keaton has named as the commencement speaker for the 2018 graduating class at Kent State University.

“I am looking forward to coming back and taking part in Kent State’s Commencement ceremony,” Mr. Keaton said. “It’s truly an honor for me, and I hope by taking part I can inspire others to pursue their dreams.”

Keaton, who is originally from Pennsylvania, enrolled at Kent State in 1971 to major in journalism and speech.

He eventually turned his attention to acting and has starred in films from the "Batman" series, "Beetlejuice," and "Spotlight." He was nominated for an Academy Award and won the Golden Globe for his role in "Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Innocence)."

“Michael Keaton developed big dreams and a passion for bringing his characters to life that was sparked in part by his time at Kent State,” said Kent State President Beverly Warren. “This is a rare opportunity for our students to hear from someone who has walked in their shoes and now has risen to the top of his field.”

The commencement ceremony will be held May 12. All Kent State graduating students and their families are invited to hear Keaton's address.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.