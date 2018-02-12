Orrville High School student arrested for threatening message in bathroom

Police have a student in custody, for allegedly writing a threat in the boy's bathroom at Orrville High School.

The message was found on Jan. 31.

The student was arrested on Feb. 9 and taken to the Juvenile Attention Center.

Orrville police say the teen told officers he did not intend to harm anyone and did not plan on carrying out any acts of violence.

According to police, a second incident involving threatening messages happened last week and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-684-5025.

