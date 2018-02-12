Orrville High School student arrested for threatening message in bathroom

With Valentine’s Day arriving and more than 45 percent of all U.S. adults being single, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on 2018's Best & Worst States for Singles.More >>
With Valentine’s Day arriving and more than 45 percent of all U.S. adults being single, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on 2018's Best & Worst States for Singles.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
President Trump expressed his condolences on Twitter to Ohio Gov. John Kasich and the Westerville Police Department after two officers were killed Saturday.More >>
President Trump expressed his condolences on Twitter to Ohio Gov. John Kasich and the Westerville Police Department after two officers were killed Saturday.More >>
According to Unicode, smartphone users can expect the new emojis to be released in August or September of this year.More >>
According to Unicode, smartphone users can expect the new emojis to be released in August or September of this year.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>