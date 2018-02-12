Akron man arrested for killing his Rottweiler

A 25-year-old Akron man is behind bars after police find his dead Rottweiler inside his apartment.

Officers entered Kenneth Weaver III's 17th Street SW apartment because his landlord wanted to report appliances had been stolen.

The dog was found in the living room.

Akron police say the dog appears to have died from starvation. Officers add the apartment had no heat or electricity.

Weaver III is charged with cruelty to animals and abandoning animals.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.