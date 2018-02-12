Cleveland police name suspect wanted for Steelyard Commons murder

The suspect in the October 2017 murder at Steelyard Commons has been identified as Charles "Tony" Miller.

Cleveland police and the United States Marshals say Miller, 59, shot and killed Timothy Settles, 29, on Oct. 27, 2017.

Settles was found dead inside a car parked near the Burlington Coat Factory, located at 3350 Steelyard Drive.

Police say Miller is possibly operating a full-size van or blue Mercury Grand Marquis with an Ohio temporary tag or a Georgia license plate.

His last known address is the 3800 block of Avon Lake Road in Litchfield, OH.

Officers add Miller should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of Miller. Please contact them at 1-866-4WANTED or text WANTED and tip to 8474111.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.