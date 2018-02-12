Cleveland has reached 'peak beard' -- here's why facial hair is so popular right now

Big beards are not going anywhere in 2018 — that’s according to our local Cleveland beard experts and barbers JT Da Barber and Youssa Ben.

In fact, Google Trends show that in the past five years the search for beards has seen a steady climb.

According to one study, 33 percent of American men have facial hair compared to 55 percent of men world-wide.

JT and Youssa both said it was rapper Rick Ross who kick started the big beard trend.

"A lot of guys come in and ask for the Rick Ross,'" JT said.

In Cleveland it makes sense to have that extra layer of protection according to JT and Youssa.

"It's freezing right now the beard also keeps you nice and warm that's why I like it," JT said.

The beard also conveys masculinity according to naturalist Charles Darwin.

Darwin said said that facial hair is basically like a peacocks feathers, or a lions mane—a sign of masculinity and to attract a mate.

It can also show something about your personality.

“It's all about patience -- I think that’s the main thing about it. A lot of people grow dreads and stuff like that to show patience and discipline. A lot of times a beard can be the same way,” said JT.

JT also pointed out that a lot of this depends on genetics — and some men are just not able to grow a beard.

There is some good news for anyone with beard envy. A recent study from Australia shows the beard trend may hit its peak.

Researchers even call it the “Peak Beard” theory which in basically means that the bigger the trend, the weaker the preference for beards.

Then again even if you’re able to grow a full beard like LeBron James the grass is always greener on the other side.

