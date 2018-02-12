Someone's lost their best friend, and it's up to us to reunite them

A Willoughby man has found a lost stuffed animal and his quest to locate the owner has gone viral.

Petar Lukentina found the stuffed hippo over the weekend and he posted a message on Facebook in an effort to get it to its rightful owner.

Hey everyone, Adam and I found this little guy on our way to Fiona's Coffee Bar & Bakery Downtown Willoughby . The poor fella was in the middle of the intersection. If you have friends with children in that area, please ask if they've lost a stuffed animal on Ridge Road. I know it seems minuscule to us, but to a child it can mean the world.

Petar, whose message has been shared more than 5,000 times, has since taken the hippo home and cleaned him all up.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.