Cleveland bishop accused of sexually assaulting teen found not guilty

The trial for a Cleveland bishop accused of sexually assaulting a teenager for three years wrapped up Friday after the jury returned a not guilty verdict.

John Kelly is a bishop at Shepherds of Joshua New Beginnings Church.

He was found not guilty on all charges.

According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors he was charged with sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition.

He allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl from 2014-2017.

Kelly, 61, was indicted in Nov. 2017.

He also has a prior criminal conviction for aggravated assault.

