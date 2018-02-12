Northeast Ohio minor arrested after threatening school on social media

A Northeast Ohio juvenile was taken into custody this week after allegedly making threats against the Bucyrus City School District on social media.

"We are unable to release the identity of the individual in custody, because the suspect is a minor," said Bucyrus Police Department Chief David Koepke. "We intend to pursue this case and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

According to police, the person of interest will attend a court hearing on Feb. 13.

"This is a major step forward in this case," said Bucyrus Superintendent Kevin Kimmel. "We will work collaboratively with all law enforcement agencies to ensure those individuals involved are prosecuted to fullest legal extent, and school district rules and regulations."

The investigation is ongoing among Crawford County authorities.

Anyone with additional information about this case are asked to contact the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006, or to leave an anonymous tip at 419-834-2023.

