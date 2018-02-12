Is American Greetings for sale? Source: Announcement coming Tuesday

Reports are swirling over the sale of American Greetings after multiple employees contacted Cleveland 19 Monday saying the potential change in ownership would be announced Tuesday.

"There is some truth to that, and there will be a release tomorrow morning," the Fortune 500 company's chairman, Morry Weiss, told Cleveland 19 by phone Monday evening.

The details around the sale are not yet confirmed, and the potential buyer has not yet been announced.

It's also not known what could happen to the current American Greetings headquarters, which opened at Westlake's Crocker Park in 2016.

The company employs more than 700 people from Northeast Ohio.

