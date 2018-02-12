Kareem Hunt under investigation over alleged assault at 'The 9' in Cleveland

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt allegedly pushed and shoved a 19-year-old woman over the weekend, and now, an investigation is under way.

Abigail Ottinger, 19, of Middleburg Heights, reported that Hunt assaulted her Saturday morning in downtown Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police reports, Ottinger and a friend met Hunt in a bar and went back with him and his friends to his apartment at The Metropolitan at the 9.

Ottinger was allegedly kicked out of the room later in the night.

However, a female friend of Hunt's -- who was with him that evening -- has also filed a complaint, saying it was actually Ottinger who committed the assault against her.

Now, both Hunt and Ottinger are listed as suspects in separate reports.

No charges have been filed.

Neither Hunt, a Willoughby South grad, nor the Chiefs have commented publicly on the conflicting allegations.

