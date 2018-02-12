Say farewell to free parking at Cleveland's West Side Market

Over the last year, Ohio City has been actively addressing an ongoing issue: parking scarcity.

To fix the problem, more than 100 spaces and new lighting have been added to the lot adjacent to the West Side Market.

However, the improvements will come at a cost to visitors and residents.

According to a city of Cleveland press release, motorists parking at the lot between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. will receive the first 90 minutes free, but after that, a $1 fee -- up to $10 -- will be charged per hour, per car.

The lot will be open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

West Side Market vendors and Ohio City businesses weighed in with their input as the fee process was being set up.

Payment will be relatively easy as machines placed around the lot will accept cash or credit cards.

Be on the lookout for a temporary uniformed staff walking around the lot who will answer questions or address concerns.

The fees go into effect on Feb. 27.

