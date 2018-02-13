Northeast Ohio weather: Mid-week warm up on the way!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Today is going to be gorgeous! Look forward to plentiful morning sunshine. Expect increasing clouds during the afternoon hours.

Despite a cold start to the day, this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday.

9:00 AM: 18°, Noon: 30°, 5:00 PM: 35°

We'll remain quiet and dry through the overnight hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy all night. Clouds will hold overnight lows in the low 30s.

Let's Warm Things Up!

High pressure is over the Ohio Valley this morning. This feature will move east to the eastern seaboard, allowing warm southerly winds to push into NE Ohio. This will induce a nice warm-up for us.

Wednesday's high (Valentine's Day): 52°

Thursday's high: 55°

"Normal" highs this time of the year are around 37°, so this is significantly warmer-than-average.

As is often the case this time of the year, the warm-up will be accompanied by some rain chances . A few rain showers are possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The areas that are most likely to see these showers will be east of I-77.

Rain showers remain possible into your Thursday.

As cold air streams in on Thursday night, rain will mix with snow.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the day on Friday. Snow showers are possible.

Weekend Outlook:

At this time, the weekend looks absolutely gorgeous! Temperatures will rebound through the weekend.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 36°

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 48°

