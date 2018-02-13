Northeast Ohio weather: Warm Valentine's Day

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We will see how the clouds act tonight. That will determine how far we drop. We know it will stay dry and it will not be as cold as last night. The current thinking is that we will see a mainly cloudy sky this evening then the clouds clear out overnight. We start the day tomorrow with a little sun for your Valentine's Day. Clouds will increase by afternoon. Moisture moves in from the south. There could be some spotty showers during the afternoon south of Cleveland. Most of the area should stay dry during the day. Drizzle and light rain is in the forecast Wednesday night. It will be very warm for the season. Thursday will be the warmest day as temperatures approach 60 degrees. Light rain and drizzle will be around until late day. An area of low pressure will track through later in the afternoon. That's when we could see a heavier bout of rain into the evening. We will have to watch out for ice jams on local rivers.

