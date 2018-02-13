Rudy's Strudel, Colozza's serves up paczki on Fat Tuesday

It's time for paczki! Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day in Cleveland.

The sweet treats become more popular at this time of year. A paczki is similar to a doughnut, but the traditional Polish recipe calls for a splash of vodka mixed in with the dough.

Bakers at Rudy's Strudel and Bakery and Colozza's Bakery in Parma spent days preparing for the special day, and the bakery tends to fill up with polka music, parties, and dancing early Tuesday morning. Rudy's doors open at 5 a.m.

If the lines are too long at the local Polish bakeries, Dunkin' Donuts and other pastry shops are stocking their shelves with the fresh-baked goods to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.