Heartbreaking viral photo shows K-9 of fallen Westerville police officer

A photo shared by Ohio Going Blue on Facebook shows K-9 officer Sam off the Westerville Police Department.

Sam was K-9 partners with Westerville police officer Eric Joering, one of the officers who was fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call on Saturday.

President Trump on Westerville police shooting: 'This is a true tragedy!'

Police say Joering, along with Officer Tony Morelli, were both shot by 30-year-old Quentin Smith. Morelli grew up in Massillon.

Massillon friends remember Westerville police officer Tony Morelli

K-9 officer Sam was in the back of Officer Joering's cruiser at the time of the incident.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.