Just in time for Valentine's Day, 10 foods to 'spice' up your love life

Valentine's Day is the season of love, and we're sharing the top 10 foods that will put you in the mood.

  1. Garlic - The smell that garlic leaves on your breath may not be appealing to your partner, but it is incredible high in allicin, a compound that increases energy.
  2. Salmon - High in Omega-3 fatty acids, the fish improves circulation, raises dopamine and can trigger good moods.
  3. Oysters - Oysters are rich in zinc and are known for improving fertility and testosterone.
  4. Watermelon - The sweet fruit is a perfect pleasure-inducing food and contains amino acid which naturally increases blood flow.
  5. Chocolate - Chocolate contains a feel-good endorphin and is great after dinner for a romantic dessert.
  6. Maca powder - This ancient Peruvian food boosts energy levels.
  7. Sushi - The perfect date food is high in zinc, and is usually shared during a date, which can be sensual.
  8. Lemon water - The thirst quencher can be relaxing and cut down on stress.
  9. Goji berries - The antioxidant super fruit has been used by ancient herbalists to improve fertility and circulation.
  10. Spicy food - Anything spicy, such as chili powder and Sriracha, is known to increase blood flow and energy.

