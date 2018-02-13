Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lakemore

Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Summit County, according to BCI.

It happened Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Main Street in Lakemore.

Neighbors say the street has been closed for hours.

Cleveland 19 has a crew headed to the scene.

Check back later for more details.

