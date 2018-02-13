February's 'Dangerous Dozen' list released

The February 2018 “Dangerous Dozen” list of most wanted fugitives for the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has been updated and released.

U.S. Marshals added five fugitives to replace recent vacancies.

Clarence Bennett is a Cleveland area fugitive wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals for homicide. In August of 2017, Bennett allegedly opened fire on a group of people gathered outside a Cleveland bar. As a result, one person was died and four others were wounded. Bennett has ties throughout Cleveland.

Courtney Ware is a Mansfield area fugitive wanted by the Mansfield Police Division of Police and the U.S. Marshals for assault. In November of 2017 Ware allegedly beat a female victim severally causing her to lose consciousness. Ware has ties to the Richland County area.

Elijah Butler is an Akron area fugitive wanted for drug trafficking and parole violations stemming from a conviction of robbery. Butler had ties throughout the Akron area.

Demarkus Hodge is a Lorain area fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals for Violations of Supervised Release stemming from a federal conviction of failure to register. Hodge is required to register as a convicted sex offender as a result of a conviction of rape of a child. Hodge has ties in the Lorain area as well as Buffalo, NY.

Christopher Terry is a Canton area fugitive wanted by Canton Police Department and the U.S. Marshals for Rape. It is alleged that Terry used a firearm to force his victim to encage in sexual intercourse. Terry has ties throughout Canton and New Philadelphia.

All of the fugitives on the “Dangerous Dozen” should be considered dangerous individuals and should not be approached by the general public.

If anyone has information concerning the location of these fugitives, contact the NOVFTF toll free at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" with the tip to TIP411. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive.

