Ohio troopers seized over 2.3 million grams of marijuana, 76,000 grams of heroin in 2017

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol had a busy 2017 investigating a wide range of felony offenses, but drug-related crimes may have accounted for the most arrests.

According to the OSHP, troopers confiscated:

2,307,646 grams of marijuana

32,116 opiate pills

76,018 grams of heroin

Drug crimes accounted for 16,653 arrests, according to the OSHP. That is a 25 percent increase compared to 2016.

"Many felonies which occur in our state will at some point involve our highways," said Lt. Darren K. Thomas, Ravenna Post Commander. "This provides troopers with an opportunity to prevent crime by looking for criminal indicators during traffic stops."

Click here for more information from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.