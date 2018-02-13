Parma teen pleads guilty to stabbing ex-girlfriend and her mom

A Parma teenager pleaded guilty late Monday to viciously attacking his ex-girlfriend and her mother.

Joshua Harvey, 18, forced his way into the victim's home in the 10000 block of Moore Drive in Parma on Nov. 12, 2017.

Harvey then stabbed and beat the 17-year-old girl and her 56-year-old mother.

Both victims suffered severe injuries to the face and neck. Their names are not being released.

The 17-year-old girl managed to call 911 during the attack.

Parma police arrested Harvey in the driveway of the ex-girlfriend's home. He was also treated at the hospital for a cut to his hand.

Harvey pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, attempt aggravated murder, attempt murder, kidnapping and felonious assault.

He will be sentenced on March 13.

