Cleveland Firefighters Battle Warehouse Fire for Hours

Firefighters spent hours at a warehouse fire on the city's west side Tuesday morning.

It started around 12:45 a.m.The building is located in the 7200 block of Wentworth Avenue just off West 73rd.

Cleveland fire said the large complex was mostly vacant, but they believe it still houses a business or two due to the equipment they ran across while fighting the fire.

There were no injuries to firefighters.

The building has been heavily damaged and cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.