Ravens take on the Bears in 2018 Hall of Fame Game

The Baltimore Ravens are coming home, kind of.

The Ravens have been scheduled to play the Chicago Bears in Canton in August to kick off the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

The game is Thursday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. in the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

This will be the Ravens first-ever appearance in the Hall of Fame Game and the Bears fifth.

This year's class includes star linebackers from both teams, Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher. Also being enshrined are Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Randy Moss and Terrell Owens.

The Class of 2018 will be enshrined on Sat., Aug. 4, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-day celebration of the enshrinement of the newest Hall of Fame Class, is held each year in Canton.

Other major events complementing the Enshrinement Ceremony and Hall of Fame Game are the nationally televised (NFL Network) Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner (Friday, Aug. 3) and the Enshrinees Roundtable (Sunday, Aug. 5). The festivities wrap up on Sunday night with the Concert for Legends.

Official Ticket Packages for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week can be purchased online or by calling 844-751-0532.

