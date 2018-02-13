WARNING: Phone scam targeting residents in Portage County

Portage County Sheriff David Doak is warning resident about a phone scam targeting residents.

According to a news release sent out Tuesday, the caller says they are with the Portage County Courts or local law enforcement.

The caller tells the victim they failed to show up for jury duty and there is now a warrant out for their arrest.

To prevent arrest, the victim is told to get prepaid credit cards or prepaid gift cards in the amount of their bond.

The victim then gives the caller the identification numbers from the cards, which allows the suspect to obtain the cash value for the cards from any location.

Sheriff Doak adds the callers have gone as far as using local judge's names and fake court cases to add creditability to the call.

